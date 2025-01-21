Are Detroit Pistons Acing Their Season So Far?
Looking across the league, there might not be a team having a more shocking season than the Detroit Pistons.
After winning just 14 games in 2023-2024, the Pistons were expected to be slightly better.
Moving up a spot or two from the bottom of the Eastern Conference would’ve been considered a decent improvement.
Halfway through the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Pistons are in the postseason picture and they’ve been there for most of the season.
Does that call for an A-grade on a midseason grade?
According to USA Today, the Pistons are close to that point.
With a B-plus grade, the Pistons are the fourth-highest in the Eastern Conference.
“The Pistons are headed for the play-in game at least and possibly a top-six seed, and Cade Cunningham’s production is a significant development,” USA Today writes.
Who’s Higher?
Just three teams from the East have aced their season so far, according to the rankings. One of them happens to be a Pistons division rival, the Cleveland Cavaliers.
After moving on from JB Bickerstaff, the Cavs hired Kenny Atkinson and became the NBA’s hottest team. At this point in the year, they are 36-6. The Boston Celtics are 6.5 games back from Cleveland.
The New York Knicks are another team in the A-tier. Although they are nine games out from the first seed, they were credited for getting the team on the right page early after making such notable changes in the offseason.
When you look across the league, adding big names for a top-heavy roster isn’t as simple as it seems. The Knicks have found a way to make it work, though. They are placed third in the Eastern Conference, trailing the red-hot Cavs and the defending NBA Champions in Boston.
Lastly, the Orlando Magic landed an A despite being in the Play-In picture as of now. Unlike the Pistons, the Magic made the playoffs last season. Why exactly are they sitting at the halfway point with an A-grade while being less than one game ahead of Detroit?
Well, the Magic overcame injuries arguably better than any other team in the league. When you look at teams like the New Orleans Pelicans and the Philadelphia 76ers, you see teams that dealt with adversity in the health department and struggled to overcome it.
In Orlando, they stuck around in the playoff picture and could still be there when the team gets healthy. No doubt they deserve credit for making it work when times are hard.
More Pistons on SI
Former NBA Champion's Two-Word Cade Cunningham Statement
Detroit Pistons’ Ausar Thompson First to Post Statline in NBA History
Pistons Guard's Blunt Statement on Anthony Edwards' Career-High
Detroit Pistons Making Series of Roster Moves Before Blazers Matchup