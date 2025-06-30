All Pistons

Hawks Projected to Land Key Pistons Free Agency Target

The Atlanta Hawks are gaining steam as the favorites to beat out the Detroit Pistons for Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Justin Grasso

Dec 23, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) in action against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Dec 23, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) in action against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Over the weekend, the Detroit Pistons were linked to a new free agency target in Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Just as the Timberwolves closed in on new, expensive deals with Naz Reid and Julius Randle, it became more evident that Alexander-Walker could be on his way out the door.

With free agency approaching, the Pistons’ direction has taken an unexpected turn. For months, the expectation was that Detroit would re-sign the veteran sharpshooter Malik Beasley. With Beasley under investigation for a gambling-related concern, his contract discussions with the Pistons are on hold.

Nickeil Alexander-Walke
Mar 27, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) dribbles the ball as Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) plays defense in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Alexander-Walker makes a lot of sense for Detroit, especially now that Beasley could be out of the picture for the time being. Unfortunately for Detroit, they are not viewed as the favorites to land Alexander-Walker at this time.

‘The Stein Line’ reported during the early hours of Monday morning that the Atlanta Hawks are “being more frequently projected by rival teams as the team in pole position” to land Alexander-Walker. The report suggested that a potential sign-and-trade deal between Atlanta and Minnesota could come to fruition sometime after free agency opens.

When he started his career with the New Orleans Pelicans, Nickeil Alexander-Walker spent time with Pistons President of Basketball Operations, Trajan Langdon. For three seasons, Alexander-Walker played in New Orleans before making his way to the Utah Jazz. By 2022-2023, Alexander-Walker joined the Timberwolves.

Over the past two seasons, Alexander-Walker played all 82 games in each campaign. He averaged nine points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block. The veteran shot 44 percent from the field and 39 percent from beyond the arc.

The Pistons aren’t out of the Alexander-Walker business just yet, but all signs are pointing them in a direction to pivot elsewhere. If the Pistons can’t land Alexander-Walker, they’ll miss out on one of the better two-way guards in the game.

