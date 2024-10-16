All Pistons

Betting Odds for Pistons vs. Cavaliers NBA Preseason Game

The Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers will battle it out for a preseason game on Wednesday.

Justin Grasso

Mar 1, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles defended by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles defended by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
So far, it’s been an up-and-down preseason for the Detroit Pistons. After pulling off a major comeback win over the Milwaukee Bucks, the Pistons followed up with a home loss against the Phoenix Suns.

A few nights later, the Pistons paid a visit to the Suns for a rematch out West, and they came away with a big win. When the team took on the Steph Curry-less Golden State Warriors on Sunday, Detroit couldn’t come away with a second-straight win for the first time this preseason.

On Tuesday, they’ll look to keep the trend going by getting back in the winner’s column with a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at home.

Facing his former team for the first time since getting fired, J.B. Bickerstaff gets the opportunity to have a new-look Detroit team take on an Eastern Conference contender for the second time this year. With the Pistons nearly at full health at this point, The first few quarters of Wednesday’s game should serve as another good test to see where they are at.

Cavs' Donovan Mitchell guarding Cade Cunningham.
Jan 31, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) throws a pass beside Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images

Game Details

Preseason Game 5

Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Date: Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET.

Location: Little Caesars Arena

Betting Odds:

Spread: Cavaliers -3

Moneyline: CLE -154, DET +126

Total O/U: 224.5

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

