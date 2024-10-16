Betting Odds for Pistons vs. Cavaliers NBA Preseason Game
So far, it’s been an up-and-down preseason for the Detroit Pistons. After pulling off a major comeback win over the Milwaukee Bucks, the Pistons followed up with a home loss against the Phoenix Suns.
A few nights later, the Pistons paid a visit to the Suns for a rematch out West, and they came away with a big win. When the team took on the Steph Curry-less Golden State Warriors on Sunday, Detroit couldn’t come away with a second-straight win for the first time this preseason.
On Tuesday, they’ll look to keep the trend going by getting back in the winner’s column with a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at home.
Facing his former team for the first time since getting fired, J.B. Bickerstaff gets the opportunity to have a new-look Detroit team take on an Eastern Conference contender for the second time this year. With the Pistons nearly at full health at this point, The first few quarters of Wednesday’s game should serve as another good test to see where they are at.
Game Details
Preseason Game 5
Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Date: Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Time: 7:00 PM ET.
Location: Little Caesars Arena
Betting Odds:
Spread: Cavaliers -3
Moneyline: CLE -154, DET +126
Total O/U: 224.5
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change.
