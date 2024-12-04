Betting Odds & Prediction for Detroit Pistons vs Celtics on Wednesday
Tuesday night’s NBA Cup action for the Detroit Pistons offered a young team an opportunity to get close to a playoff-like situation. With the Milwaukee Bucks in town, the Pistons had a chance to advance to the next phase of the tournament, which is something they’ve been focusing on heavily since picking up a blowout victory over the Indiana Pacers last week.
In the first quarter of action, the Pistons put up a good fight. They trailed just five points heading into the second quarter. However, that’s when it all went downhill for the home team.
The Bucks shot 74 percent from the field and hit on ten of their 13 shots from three, scoring over 40 points in the second quarter. There was no shootout, as the Pistons scored just a little over half of Milwaukee’s production.
At that point, it was clear the game had slipped away. The Pistons came up way short against the Bucks with a 128-107 loss. Considering the wild card scenario didn’t play out in their favor, the Pistons ended up eliminated from the NBA Cup’s knockout round.
On Wednesday, the Pistons will be back on the court for a matchup against the Boston Celtics. The defending NBA Champions are coming in hot with eight wins in their last ten games. Holding a 17-4 record, the Celtics are just 1.5 games back from the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are leading the Eastern Conference.
Game Details
Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics
Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Time: 7:30 PM ET
Location: TD Garden
Betting Odds
Spread: Celtics -14.5
Moneyline: DET +750, BOS -1200
Total O/U: 221
Prediction
Spread: Pistons +!4.5
Moneyline: BOS -1200
Total O/U: UNDER 221