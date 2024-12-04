All Pistons

Betting Odds & Prediction for Detroit Pistons vs Celtics on Wednesday

The Detroit Pistons are set to face the Celtics on Wednesday.

Justin Grasso

Oct 26, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) controls the ball as forward Xavier Tillman (26) picks Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images
Tuesday night’s NBA Cup action for the Detroit Pistons offered a young team an opportunity to get close to a playoff-like situation. With the Milwaukee Bucks in town, the Pistons had a chance to advance to the next phase of the tournament, which is something they’ve been focusing on heavily since picking up a blowout victory over the Indiana Pacers last week.

In the first quarter of action, the Pistons put up a good fight. They trailed just five points heading into the second quarter. However, that’s when it all went downhill for the home team.

The Bucks shot 74 percent from the field and hit on ten of their 13 shots from three, scoring over 40 points in the second quarter. There was no shootout, as the Pistons scored just a little over half of Milwaukee’s production.

At that point, it was clear the game had slipped away. The Pistons came up way short against the Bucks with a 128-107 loss. Considering the wild card scenario didn’t play out in their favor, the Pistons ended up eliminated from the NBA Cup’s knockout round.

On Wednesday, the Pistons will be back on the court for a matchup against the Boston Celtics. The defending NBA Champions are coming in hot with eight wins in their last ten games. Holding a 17-4 record, the Celtics are just 1.5 games back from the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are leading the Eastern Conference.

The Pistons are facing the Celtics on Wednesday night.
Oct 26, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) grabs a rebound in front of Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) and Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images

Game Details

Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics

Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: TD Garden

Betting Odds

Spread: Celtics -14.5

Moneyline: DET +750, BOS -1200

Total O/U: 221

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Prediction

Spread: Pistons +!4.5

Moneyline: BOS -1200

Total O/U: UNDER 221

