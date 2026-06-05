Detroit Pistons Trade Target Big Board: Ranking Potential Offseason Acquisitions

The last two seasons for the Detroit Pistons have been an extraordinary turnaround for the franchise. A team that just two seasons ago won 14 games is now one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference.

While the Pistons didn’t accomplish their goal of winning the NBA championship, they’ve taken steps in the right direction, including securing a 60-win regular season and securing the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Now heading into the offseason, the expectation among fans is roster improvement to put Detroit in the best position to compete for and win an NBA championship. Several candidates on the trade market could be available for the Pistons to take, but the question remains: will they? Here’s a ranking breakdown of the players the Pistons could pursue this offseason.

1. Lauri Markkanen

Feb 3, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; sUtah Jazz forward/center Lauri Markkanen (23) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen is a player who has been on the mind of many Pistons fans for a while, and acquiring him would help Detroit take a step forward on both ends of the floor. Markkanen’s ability to play at both the stretch four and on the wing is a skill that will benefit the Pistons offensively next season, especially with them in need of more scoring.

During the playoffs, the Pistons' offensive efficiency with both Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson on the floor was among the worst in the NBA. Bringing in a player like Markkanen benefits the Pistons offensive efficiency, while taking the pressure off both Duren and Thompson.

Last season with the Jazz, Markkanen averaged 26.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game, while shooting 47.7 percent from the field. For the Pistons, Cunningham was the only player on Detroit’s roster who averaged over 20 points per game during the regular season.

2. Michael Porter Jr.

Feb 24, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) warms up prior to the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. is another player that the Pistons could acquire this offseason. Similar to Markkanen, given that Porter Jr. is on a rebuilding team, the haul to acquire him will likely include a few depth pieces and draft picks.

What separates Porter Jr. from the other potential trade candidates is his experience winning an NBA championship with the Denver Nuggets in 2023. With the Pistons in pursuit of a championship, acquiring a player who knows what it takes to reach that goal is a quality that could benefit Detroit next season.

This past season with the Nets, Porter Jr. led one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference, averaging 24.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game, while shooting 46.3 percent from the field.

A relocation back to a contender this offseason will help Porter Jr. thrive, and the Pistons hope to be the team that lands him, as there are bound to be others pursuing him as well.

3. Trey Murphy III

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) reacts after dunking against the Sacramento Kings during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

One of the top young defenders in the NBA, New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III, is likely to be moved from the Big Easy this offseason. In addition to averaging 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 47 percent from the field, Murphy was also ranked in the top 15 in steals during the regular season, averaging 1.5 steals per game.

Priding themselves as a defensive team, Murphy would be considered a massive addition next to Ausar Thompson next season. This season, Thompson became the first Pistons player since Ben Wallace in 2006 to be named to the All-Defensive first team.

4. Kyrie Irving

Nov 22, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) looks on during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Kyrie Irving's age and past injury struggles are the main reasons he's ranked No. 4 on this list. There is no argument that out of all the Pistons potential trade targets this offseason, Irving has had the most successful career.

Much like Tobias Harris has been with the Pistons, Irving could come in and be a veteran voice in the Pistons locker room. Several of his former teammates have praised him for being a positive voice and leader, despite the turmoil that marked his time with the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets.

Is bringing in Kyrie Irving the best answer, or would the Pistons benefit more from acquiring a younger talent?

Irving didn't play last year with the Dallas Mavericks after recovering from a torn ACL injury that he suffered during the 2024-25 regular season. During that season with the Mavericks, which featured the blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, Irving averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game, while shooting 47.3 percent from the field.