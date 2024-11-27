All Pistons

Betting Odds & Prediction for Pistons vs Grizzlies on Wednesday

The Pistons will take on the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Justin Grasso

Apr 5, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) dribbles as Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson (45) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Apr 5, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) dribbles as Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson (45) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Wednesday night, the Detroit Pistons are back on the road for a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Lately, the Pistons have had to face a tough scenario for the first stretch this season. With Cade Cunningham going down with an injury last week in a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets, they played their last two games without the star guard.

The first Cunningham-less outing for Detroit didn’t go as desired. As they paid a visit to the Orlando Magic, the Pistons’ fight couldn’t help them keep up with the Magic. Detroit wrapped up last week’s slate with a winless record in three games.

On Monday, the Pistons hosted the Toronto Raptors, who recently got Scottie Barnes back in the mix. The game went down to the wire, which created a situation the Pistons are far too familiar with.

Detroit had one final offensive possession with the game tied at 100. Their rising star guard, Jaden Ivey, got a final buzzer-beater shot off, which was successful. The Pistons avoided going into overtime for the second time within a week and instead climbed out of their losing streak to improve to 8-11 on the year.

Wednesday’s game will take place on the road against a Western Conference contender who is getting healthier. Heading into the matchup, the Grizzlies hold an 11-7 record.

The Pistons and the Grizzlies will battle it out on Wednesday.
Apr 5, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Lamar Stevens (24) drives to the basket between Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman (13) and guard Jaden Ivey (23) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Game Details

Detroit Pistons vs Memphis Grizzlies

Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Time: 8 PM ET.

Location: FedEx Forum

Betting Odds

Spread: Grizzlies -9

Moneyline: MEM -370, DET +295

Total O/U: 227

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Prediction

Spread: Pistons +9

Moneyline: MEM -370

Total O/U: UNDER 227

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Home/News