Betting Odds & Prediction for Pistons vs Celtics on Saturday
Looking at the Detroit Pistons’ record, it would probably come as a shock to say they look much improved this season. Of course, that’s a low bar to clear, considering they achieved a 14-68 record last year, but Detroit has shown some flashes in their first two matchups.
With that said, they enter TD Garden with a 0-2 record on Saturday night.
Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics continue to look the part of an NBA Champion.
Matters certainly don’t get easier for the Pistons this weekend as they go head-to-head with another Eastern Conference contender.
Detroit faces Boston after paying a visit to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. After struggling to avoid turnovers throughout the night against the Cavaliers, the Pistons lost after having 11 lead changes in the game.
The team’s starting point guard, Cade Cunningham, finished the matchup with a game-high 33 points. Outside of the nine turnovers he committed, Cunningham was a bright spot for the Pistons. Unfortunately, he couldn’t lead them to victory with his scoring alone.
After a 113-101 loss, the Pistons have to take on a 2-0 Celtics team. In their opener, the Celtics dominated the New York Knicks 132-109. They followed up with another lopsided win against the Washington Wizards, taking them down 122-102.
Game Details
Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics
Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024
Time: 7:00 PM ET.
Location: TD Garden
Betting Odds
Spread: Celtics -14
Moneyline: BOS -950, DET +640
Total O/U: 227
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: Pistons +14
Moneyline: BOS -950
Total O/U: UNDER 227