Betting Odds & Prediction for Pistons vs Celtics on Saturday

The Detroit Pistons and the Boston Celtics will battle it out on Saturday.

Nov 9, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) controls the ball while Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) defends during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) controls the ball while Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) defends during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Looking at the Detroit Pistons’ record, it would probably come as a shock to say they look much improved this season. Of course, that’s a low bar to clear, considering they achieved a 14-68 record last year, but Detroit has shown some flashes in their first two matchups.

With that said, they enter TD Garden with a 0-2 record on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics continue to look the part of an NBA Champion.

Matters certainly don’t get easier for the Pistons this weekend as they go head-to-head with another Eastern Conference contender.

Detroit faces Boston after paying a visit to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. After struggling to avoid turnovers throughout the night against the Cavaliers, the Pistons lost after having 11 lead changes in the game.

The team’s starting point guard, Cade Cunningham, finished the matchup with a game-high 33 points. Outside of the nine turnovers he committed, Cunningham was a bright spot for the Pistons. Unfortunately, he couldn’t lead them to victory with his scoring alone.

After a 113-101 loss, the Pistons have to take on a 2-0 Celtics team. In their opener, the Celtics dominated the New York Knicks 132-109. They followed up with another lopsided win against the Washington Wizards, taking them down 122-102.

Mar 22, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) gets fouled while driving to the basket against Boston Celtics forward Xavier Tillman (26) and center Kristaps Porzingis (8) in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Game Details

Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET.

Location: TD Garden

Betting Odds

Spread: Celtics -14

Moneyline: BOS -950, DET +640

Total O/U: 227

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Prediction

Spread: Pistons +14

Moneyline: BOS -950

Total O/U: UNDER 227

