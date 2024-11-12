Betting Odds & Prediction for Pistons vs Heat on Tuesday
Tuesday’s NBA slate features nothing but NBA Cup action across the league. The Detroit Pistons will open up their group play with a game against the Miami Heat. The game marks the second time this season the Pistons and the Heat will battle it out.
In October, the Heat were one of four teams to issue the Pistons a loss. At the time, Detroit was playing hard but struggling to find ways to close out games on top.
Recently, they figured it out, but they’ve also had their fair share of dramatic endings, which didn’t end in their favor as well. At this point, the Pistons are 4-7 on the season. At home, they’ve won two of their six games.
The Heat enter Tuesday’s matchup without their star forward, Jimmy Butler. Lately, Butler’s been experiencing an ankle sprain, which took him off the floor for Miami’s latest outing on the road against the always-tough Minnesota Timberwolves.
Despite being down Butler, the Heat came away with a one-point win. The Pistons will look to avoid helping Miami form a win streak. At the same time, the Pistons are also trying to prevent Miami from improving their current win streak over them to eight games in a row.
Game Details
Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat
Date: November 12, 2024
Time: 7 PM ET.
Location: Little Caesars Arena
Betting Odds
Spread: Heat -1.5
Moneyline: MIA -124, DET +106
Total O/U: 216.5
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: Pistons +1.5
Moneyline: DET +106
Total O/U: UNDER 216.5