All Pistons

Betting Odds & Prediction for Pistons vs Heat on Tuesday

The Miami Heat and the Detroit Pistons will battle it out on Tuesday.

Justin Grasso

Mar 5, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) defends Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
Mar 5, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) defends Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images / Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tuesday’s NBA slate features nothing but NBA Cup action across the league. The Detroit Pistons will open up their group play with a game against the Miami Heat. The game marks the second time this season the Pistons and the Heat will battle it out.

In October, the Heat were one of four teams to issue the Pistons a loss. At the time, Detroit was playing hard but struggling to find ways to close out games on top.

Recently, they figured it out, but they’ve also had their fair share of dramatic endings, which didn’t end in their favor as well. At this point, the Pistons are 4-7 on the season. At home, they’ve won two of their six games.

The Heat enter Tuesday’s matchup without their star forward, Jimmy Butler. Lately, Butler’s been experiencing an ankle sprain, which took him off the floor for Miami’s latest outing on the road against the always-tough Minnesota Timberwolves.

Despite being down Butler, the Heat came away with a one-point win. The Pistons will look to avoid helping Miami form a win streak. At the same time, the Pistons are also trying to prevent Miami from improving their current win streak over them to eight games in a row.

Cade Cunningham taking on the Miami Heat.
Mar 17, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) dribbles on Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Game Details

Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat

Date: November 12, 2024

Time: 7 PM ET.

Location: Little Caesars Arena

Betting Odds

Spread: Heat -1.5

Moneyline: MIA -124, DET +106

Total O/U: 216.5

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Prediction

Spread: Pistons +1.5

Moneyline: DET +106

Total O/U: UNDER 216.5

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Home/News