Bucks Will Miss Multi-Time NBA All-Star vs Detroit Pistons
The Milwaukee Bucks have quickly hit their stride after a slow start to the 2024-2025 NBA season. While they are slowly getting fully healthy, the team will continue to miss its multi-time NBA All-Star, Khris Middleton, in the NBA Cup action against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday.
Over the offseason, Middleton underwent ankle surgery. When the season started, Middleton remained out of the mix without a timeline for a return. The Bucks hoped to get Middleton back at this point, but they are still without the 2021 NBA Champion.
According to the Bucks’ injury report, Middleton is out for the night, marking his 20th absence of the season.
Recently, Middleton has been cleared to begin working on basketball activities again.
Following Milwaukee’s practice session on Monday before the Bucks made their travel to Detroit, Doc Rivers noted that Middleton has managed to be a part of some 5-on-5 scrimmaging for the Bucks. While the head coach liked what he saw out of the veteran forward, he put some doubt in his status right away.
The injury report confirmed what Rivers thought. Middleton will not make his return to action yet.
Last season, Middleton appeared in 55 games for the Bucks. He averaged 15 points on 38 percent shooting from three. Along with his scoring, Middleton produced five rebounds on the glass and dished out five rebounds per game in the assist department.
As valuable as Middleton is for the Bucks, Milwaukee has quickly gone from being near the bottom of the Eastern Conference to being in the top five. Milwaukee has won its last six games and has gone 8-2 over their last ten outings.
With the team finding success while shorthanded, the Bucks don’t have any reason to rush Middleton back out on the court until he’s truly ready.