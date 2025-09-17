All Pistons

Cade Cunningham Give High Praise to Detroit Pistons' Fanbase

Pistons star makes heartwarming comments about Detroit fans.

Kevin McCormick

Apr 19, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) reacts after scoring against the New York Knicks in Game One of the First Round of the NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Apr 19, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) reacts after scoring against the New York Knicks in Game One of the First Round of the NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

Since being drafted first overall back in 2021, Detroit Pistons fans have taken Cade Cunningham in as one of their own. Coming off a historic season, the emerging star returned the love with some recent remarks.

Although the last few years have been rough for the Pistons, the city has remained loyal to its NBA franchise. Detroit was rewarded for its patience in 2025, as Cunningham and company were able to get back on track in a big way.

Led by an All-NBA campaign from the star guard, the Pistons were able to triple their win total last season. This resulted in them securing a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference and reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

While they went on to be eliminated in round one, the young squad held its own against a competitive New York Knicks team.

Throughout the Pistons' historic turnaround, Little Caesars Arena was packed every night to show their support. This led to Cunningham having nothing but good things to say about the city and its fans.

Pistons Cade Cunningha
Apr 7, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles in the second half against the Sacramento Kings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

On Monday night, Cunningham was a guest on the Jimmy Fallon show for a special episode that took place in Detroit. He kicked off the interview by asking the Pistons star what it has been like to play in front of these fans for four years now.

Cunningham then dove into an array of reasons why Detroit fans are one of a kind in his eyes.

"I think the passion, for one," Cunningham said. "This is like the most passionate city I think you can find sports-wise. For sure. I think we have the iciest, best-looking city too. You come to a Pistons game, everybody they dressed well, they cheer hard. It's different."

As the team's top star at the moment, Cunningham is one of the top favorites among the fans. Upon emerging as an All-NBA-level talent, he looks ready to be a leader for the Pistons as they attempt to keep climbing the ranks in the Eastern Conference.

With the Pistons' core gaining much-needed playoff experience last year, they have a lot to be excited about in 2026 and beyond.

More Pistons on SI

Cade Cunningham Lands on Rare NBA Stat List

Pistons Forward Hints at Improved Physical Frame

NBA Executive Offers Take on Pistons’ Core Additions

Jaden Ivey Seen in Action Post-Injury

Nuggets Veteran Gets Candid About Pistons Experience

Published
Kevin McCormick
KEVIN MCCORMICK

Since graduating from Holy Family University with a degree in Sports Management, he's gone on to pursue a career in journalism covering the NBA. Some of his previous bylines include 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, and Sportskeeda.

Home/News