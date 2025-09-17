Cade Cunningham Give High Praise to Detroit Pistons' Fanbase
Since being drafted first overall back in 2021, Detroit Pistons fans have taken Cade Cunningham in as one of their own. Coming off a historic season, the emerging star returned the love with some recent remarks.
Although the last few years have been rough for the Pistons, the city has remained loyal to its NBA franchise. Detroit was rewarded for its patience in 2025, as Cunningham and company were able to get back on track in a big way.
Led by an All-NBA campaign from the star guard, the Pistons were able to triple their win total last season. This resulted in them securing a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference and reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2019.
While they went on to be eliminated in round one, the young squad held its own against a competitive New York Knicks team.
Throughout the Pistons' historic turnaround, Little Caesars Arena was packed every night to show their support. This led to Cunningham having nothing but good things to say about the city and its fans.
On Monday night, Cunningham was a guest on the Jimmy Fallon show for a special episode that took place in Detroit. He kicked off the interview by asking the Pistons star what it has been like to play in front of these fans for four years now.
Cunningham then dove into an array of reasons why Detroit fans are one of a kind in his eyes.
"I think the passion, for one," Cunningham said. "This is like the most passionate city I think you can find sports-wise. For sure. I think we have the iciest, best-looking city too. You come to a Pistons game, everybody they dressed well, they cheer hard. It's different."
As the team's top star at the moment, Cunningham is one of the top favorites among the fans. Upon emerging as an All-NBA-level talent, he looks ready to be a leader for the Pistons as they attempt to keep climbing the ranks in the Eastern Conference.
With the Pistons' core gaining much-needed playoff experience last year, they have a lot to be excited about in 2026 and beyond.
More Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham Lands on Rare NBA Stat List
Pistons Forward Hints at Improved Physical Frame
NBA Executive Offers Take on Pistons’ Core Additions
Jaden Ivey Seen in Action Post-Injury