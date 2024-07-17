Cade Cunningham Links With Pistons Key Free Agency Addition
The Detroit Pistons continued their 2024 NBA Summer League run on Tuesday night with a matchup against the Chicago Bulls.
Two key members of the Detroit-based franchise were in Las Vegas taking in the action.
Once again, Pistons star guard Cade Cunningham showed face as he continues to support his organization’s youngsters. Cunningham linked with one of Detroit’s newest free agency acquisitions, Tobias Harris.
When the 2024 offseason started, Harris was linked to the Pistons as a potential free agency addition. Following the 2024 NBA Playoffs, Harris wrapped up a six-year tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers.
He’ll join a young and rebuilding team in Detroit, where he will become an instant leader on the squad after spending the past six seasons as a starter on a playoff-caliber squad.
The Pistons have worked all summer long on building a fitting roster around Cunningham. Adding reliable shooters was key, which is something Harris brings to the table.
In 70 games last season, Harris knocked down 35 percent of his shots from deep on four attempts per game. He produced 17 points per game while spending an average of 34 minutes on the floor.
Throughout his six-season run with the 76ers, Harris averaged 37 percent from three.
Harris, along with Malik Beasley and Tim Hardaway Jr., will be new key veterans for Cunningham next year. The former first-overall pick has spent some time with a couple of his new teammates out in Vegas, working on building chemistry ahead of a critical year for the Pistons.
