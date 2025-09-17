Cade Cunningham Reflects on Being Drafted by Detroit Pistons
Back on draft night 2021, Cade Cunningham's life changed forever when he was selected by the Detroit Pistons. Years removed from that unforgettable moment, the rising star looked back on joining the historic group of No. 1 overall picks.
Cunningham built up a lot of buzz in high school and carried it into his college career at Oklahoma State. Upon winning the draft lottery that year, the Pistons set their sights on the jumbo-sized point guard.
The Pistons nabbed Cunningham in the draft in hopes of securing a future star. Four years later, it looks like they did just that. Cunningham had a breakout campaign for Detroit last season, being a driving force in their historic turnaround.
Along with posting career-highs across the board, Cunningham landed All-Star and All-NBA honors for the first time at the age of 23.
Earlier this week, Cunningham appeared on the Jimmy Fallon Show to discuss an array of topics. During his interview, he was asked about his emotions when the Pistons took him with the top pick in the draft.
Cunningham was beyond elated to land with such a historic franchise.
"I was so happy man," Cunningham said. "I think just the culture. The Pistons, such a historic franchise, like I just wanted to be part of that you know."
Last summer, Cunningham proved just how much he wanted to be in Detroit and help get the franchise back on track. Despite coming off a season where the Pistons had the league's worst record, he signed a max contract extension worth $269 million over five years.
Before the new deal even kicked in, Cunningham showed the franchise that they made the right decision by investing in him.
There have been numerous occasions over the years where Cunningham has opened up about wanting to be a pillar for the Pistons franchise moving forward. It was on full display last season, both with his on-court play and leadership qualities.
What Cunningham accomplished last season was impressive, but now the pressure is on. Amid all their success in 2025, he and the Pistons have expectations to remain in the mix in the Eastern Conference moving forward.
