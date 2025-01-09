Cade Cunningham's Strong Statement Following Pistons Win vs Nets
Over the past two weeks, few teams have been as hot as the Detroit Pistons. Following another victory, their star player gave a strong statement on the team's mindset as they continue to stockpile wins.
The Pistons took the floor at Barclays Center Wednesday night, looking to remain undefeated in 2025. They'd do so in convincing fashion, taking down the Nets 113-98 to extend their winning streak to five games.
For the majority of the season, Cade Cunningham has led the charge for the Pistons with his all-around play. The former No. 1 pick still filled the box score, but it was a bit of a quieter night at the office for him. In 23 minutes of action, Cunningham posted 13 points, five rebounds, and five assists on 60% shooting from the field.
Following Wednesday's win, Cunningham was asked about where the Pistons are at mentally as they sit over .500 this late in the season for the first time since 2019. He admitted that the vibes are good within the group, but they understand there is more work to be done.
"It is satisfying, feels good," Cunningham told reporters postgame. "We still hungry though. It's a satisfying feeling, but we're not satisfied at all."
Cunningham has a lot to gain from Detroit's continued success, as it only strengths his already strong All-Star case. The Pistons are currently tied for eight place in the Eastern Conference, but only trail the fifth place Milwaukee Bucks by half a game.
The Pistons are going to have to keep their energy levels high, as they find themselves with a quick turnaround after taking care of business against the Nets. They'll travel home to host the Golden State Warriors in the second leg of a back-to-back on Thursday.
More Pistons on SI
Former NBA Champion's Two-Word Cade Cunningham Statement
Detroit Pistons’ Ausar Thompson First to Post Statline in NBA History
Pistons Guard's Blunt Statement on Anthony Edwards' Career-High
Detroit Pistons Making Series of Roster Moves Before Blazers Matchup