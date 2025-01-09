Cade Cunningham Sees Slight Drop in 2025 NBA All-Star Voting
On Thursday, the NBA announced an update on 2025 NBA All-Star voting. Unfortunately for Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, he has seen a slight drop.
While Cunningham remains in the Top 10 in Eastern Conference backcourt voting, Cunningham went from being sixth to seventh. He loses the sixth spot to Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey.
According to the NBA’s latest reveal, Cunningham has just over 401,000 votes. Maxey has made a notable jump, collecting 460,000 through the first two returns.
For Cunningham, he’s working on acquiring his first NBA All-Star nod of his career.
Since the 23-year-old guard entered the NBA as the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma State, Cunningham has been viewed as a potential future All-Star, but he struggled to land on that radar through his early days.
In year one, Cunningham appeared in 64 games for the Pistons. Due to injuries affecting him throughout the season, he didn’t earn Rookie of the Year honors despite heading into the new year as the favorite to do so.
Still, Cunningham showed a lot of potential. He averaged 17 points, six rebounds, and six assists per game while spending roughly 33 minutes on the court per outing.
Cunningham’s sophomore effort was cut short due to injury after 12 appearances. Last season, Cunningham once again proved he could be on pace to become one of the NBA’s premier backcourt talents.
In 62 games, Cunningham knocked down 45 percent of his shots from the field and 36 percent of his threes to average 23 points per game. He also came down with four rebounds per game and passed out eight assists per outing.
Unfortunately, the Pistons struggled to the point where Cunningham could receive the support he needed for an All-Star push. After a 14-68 run in his third season, Cunningham realized he needed to help the Pistons turn things around to be considered.
With new leadership and management, along with a few personnel tweaks, Cunningham was given some fresh tools to help him make some big changes in 2024-2025. At this point, it’s difficult to deny that Cunningham hasn’t been one of the top guards in the game.
Through 33 games, Cunningham has knocked down 45 percent of his shots and is draining 37 percent of his threes on nearly seven attempts per game.
The young star is posting averages of 24 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists.
Behind Cunningham in the Top 10 for backcourt voting are Jordan Poole, Darius Garland, and Tyler Herro. Maxey, Trae Young, Jalen Brunson, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, and LaMelo Ball are out in front.
Fan voting concludes on January 20. The NBA announces that all votes on January 10 will count as three-in-one. That will be the case again on January 17 and on the final day as well. After the fans cast votes, the process will then be in the hands of players and coaches.
More Pistons on SI
Former NBA Champion's Two-Word Cade Cunningham Statement
Detroit Pistons’ Ausar Thompson First to Post Statline in NBA History
Pistons Guard's Blunt Statement on Anthony Edwards' Career-High
Detroit Pistons Making Series of Roster Moves Before Blazers Matchup