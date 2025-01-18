Cade Cunningham Speaks on Big Difference for Detroit Pistons
At the end of the 2023-2024 NBA season, Cade Cunningham’s Detroit Pistons had just 14 wins on their record. They were the worst team in the entire NBA.
Throughout the offseason, the Pistons made a ton of changes to the front office and the coaching staff, but they couldn’t shake the low expectations after failing to exceed 20 wins in each of the past two seasons.
This year, the Pistons are proving a lot of spectators wrong. Halfway through the 2024-2025 run, the Pistons have more wins than they did the previous year.
“It’s all about the details,” Cade Cunningham explained to ESPN’s Malika Andrews.
The league knew the Pistons were still in a rebuilding state last year, but that didn’t leave them free of criticism. Night in and night out, the Pistons battled through criticism.
“There were a lot of times last year where the ball just didn’t bounce our way because we didn’t execute the small things.”
What’s the difference in 2024-2025?
“This year, I think there is a different attention to detail—a different intention about how we go out—and our mindset going into each game. Winning is, obviously, what we play the game for. Every night, we’re going out there to compete and win, but we focus on the gameplan more than anything.”
As a young team, with the roster consistently making changes throughout the year, the Pistons hardly had a chance to build a stable chemistry. Growing pains were expected, but the Pistons struggled to overcome them more often than not.
This year, the situation has been much different.
Credit to the Vets
Getting seasoned veterans in the building wasn’t a foreign concept for the Pistons in the recent past, but they haven’t served as a quick pit stop this season.
Over the summer, Detroit’s President of Basketball Operations, Trajan Langdon, prioritized adding some valuable veterans to the roster to complement Cade Cunningham’s game.
While the Pistons didn’t look to blow money on a big name in free agency, they seemed to have hit on a few role players.
“It’s great—we got some great vets to come in this year,” Cunningham said. “The energy has just been different, having guys with experience that know how to win games to come help the young core that we already had that was just trying to figure it out.”
In the trade market, the Pistons made a deal to acquire Dallas Mavericks sharpshooter Tim Hardaway Jr.
When they went into free agency, the Pistons signed the veteran forward Tobias Harris to a two-year deal after he wrapped up his time with the Philadelphia 76ers.
The veteran sharpshooter Malik Beasley was added through a one-year deal after he wrapped up a short stint with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Hardaway has started all 37 matchups for the games he played for the Pistons. He’s averaging 11 points on 38 percent shooting from three.
Tobias Harris might not be scoring at an expected rate, but he’s been putting up 13 points per game and coming down with six rebounds per outing. From the jump, Harris has landed credit as a valuable vocal leader for the locker room.
As for Beasley, he’s arguably the Pistons’ best addition. While he typically takes on a bench role for Detroit, Beasley has been averaging 16 points while making 40 percent of his threes. He attempts nine shots from deep per game.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Cunningham concluded. “I think we just have a natural blend, a natural chemistry between each other, and it’s showing on the court more and more as we get to play together.”
