What To Watch For in Detroit Pistons Road Matchup Against Oklahoma City Thunder

Following an impressive 109-87 road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Detroit Pistons, for the second time this season, face the defending NBA champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, on Monday night at the Paycom Center.

Facing their seventh contest without their star Cade Cunningham, the Pistons look to complete the regular-season sweep of the Thunder with another impressive road win.

Entering Monday night’s matchup, the Pistons currently post a 54-20 overall record with eight games remaining in the regular season. The Pistons are also four games ahead of the Boston Celtics for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

With the magic number to clinch the No. 1 seed at four games for the Pistons, here's what to watch for in Monday night's matchup against the Thunder.

How Will Pistons Perform Against Shai Gilgeous Alexander and Jalen Williams?

Mar 23, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

In the Pistons' first matchup against the Thunder on Feb. 25 at Little Caesars Arena, a game Detroit won 124-116, the Thunder were without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams. Now entering Monday night’s matchup, both Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams will play against the Pistons.

Fresh off winning the NBA MVP last season, SGA is having another sensational season for the Thunder. The Thunder star is second in the league in scoring, averaging 31.4 points, 6.5 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Despite playing in 30 games this season due to injuries, Williams has been a productive scorer for the Thunder, averaging 17.3 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game. Both SGA and Williams, who guided the Thunder to their first NBA Championship in franchise history last season, enter Monday night's matchup against the Pistons poised to challenge Detroit on both ends of the court.

Monday night's matchup against the Pistons is a quick turnaround for the Thunder, as they defeated the New York Knicks 111-100 on Sunday.

Pistons Look to Secure Another Impressive Road Victory Without Cade Cunningham

Mar 20, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) heads up court after stealing the ball from Golden State Warriors guard Will Richard (not pictured) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

How the Pistons perform without Cade Cunningham against a Thunder team at full strength will tell a lot about Detroit’s potential in the postseason. Of course, the Pistons are expected to be more poised to make a run at an NBA championship, if and when they get their star, Cunningham, back.

The Pistons have fared well against their opponents since Cunningham’s collapsed lung diagnosis, posting a 5-1 record with their lone loss coming to the Atlanta Hawks, 130-129 in overtime. The Pistons aim to continue that winning trend with a victory over the Thunder.

Isaiah Stewart was recently cleared to resume on-court basketball activities, but remains sidelined with a calf injury for the matchup against the Thunder. The Pistons will also be without Jalen Duren, who is out with a knee injury.

Without their two leading scorers, the Pistons will turn to Daniss Jenkins, along with Tobias Harris and Ausar Thompson, who also look to play a role in Detroit knocking off the Thunder, as all three have stepped up in recent games. The tip-off between the Pistons and Thunder is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET with the game broadcast on NBC.