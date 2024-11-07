Charlotte Hornets Put Together Viral Moment in Dramatic Win vs Pistons
On Wednesday night, the Detroit Pistons searched for their third-straight win with a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.
They nearly added another victory to the biggest win streak of their young season, but a buzzer-beater shot from Charlotte’s Brandon Miller spoiled the moment.
With nearly ten seconds left to go in the game, the Pistons trailed by one point. The rookie forward Ron Holland came up with a huge steal, and rushed to the other end for a layup to take a one-point lead.
It was clear the Pistons weren’t out of the woods just yet as the Hornets would have one more offensive possession after a timeout. With a little over five seconds left, the Hornets set up Grant Williams for a three-pointer. The shot went off, but it wasn’t successful.
However, Brandon Miller was there for the tip-in and got it out of his hands just in time to beat the buzzer and take the lead with zeros on the clock.
The Pistons nearly completed the dramatic win on the right side of the scoreboard. The buzzer-beater issued them a one-point loss instead.
With that defeat, the Pistons dropped to 3-6 on the season after winning their last two games.
Once again, Cade Cunningham had an impressive performance as he posted a double-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.
Despite an injury scare for Jaden Ivey, the guard produced 21 points, four rebounds, and five assists in 34 minutes of action. Off the bench, the Pistons got a big boost from Paul Reed, who helped fill in after Jalen Duren went down with an ankle injury.
On the other side, the Hornets received standout performances from Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball. The duo combined for 52 points.
After coming up short against the Hornets, the Pistons will return home for a Friday night game against the Atlanta Hawks.