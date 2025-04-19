Colin Cowherd Makes Bold Prediction for Pistons-Knicks in NBA Playoffs
Previewing the 2025 NBA Playoffs, The Herd’s Colin Cowherd has little confidence in the Detroit Pistons against the New York Knicks.
In fact, Cowherd makes a bold claim, stating the Pistons will “have more ejections than wins against the Knicks,” suggesting the Pistons have a lack of discipline that will be on full display.
“They are going to struggle to stop Jalen Brunson—they have this year. They are a very young, emotional team. They led the Eastern Conference with 10 player ejections, and they got a chip on their shoulder,” said Cowherd.
Many anticipate a hard-fought series for both teams. The Knicks might be placed in the higher seed, but the Pistons have developed a reputation for pulling off upsets and consistently stunning spectators as they went from being a 14-win team to clinching the sixth seed in the East. Still, Cowherd doesn’t believe the Pistons will be able to out-physical the Knicks.
“New York is a physical team and a chatty team at times, and they are going to frustrate the you know what out of the Pistons,” he added.
“I think New York flies through them. Pistons players have multiple ejections. For the record, the Knicks do not play the Cavaliers or the Celtics well; they are 34-10 against the rest of the East. They are going to hammer the Pistons.”
For what it’s worth, of those 10 losses to East teams, the Pistons are responsible for three of them. With two wins at MSG and one at home in Detroit this year, the Pistons have had plenty of success against the Knicks during the regular season. However, that means nothing, beginning on Saturday night.
The Pistons and the Knicks open the series at 6 PM ET on Saturday.