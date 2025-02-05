Jaden Ivey Posts Update on Instagram Before Pistons-Cavaliers
It’s been some time since the Detroit Pistons have had their emerging star guard, Jaden Ivey, on the court.
At the start of the new year, Ivey went down with an unfortunate injury during the fourth quarter of the Pistons’ matchup against the Orlando Magic.
After leading the Pistons with 22 points through 26 minutes of action, Ivey was carried off the court on a stretcher. At that moment, his season was in question.
Ivey underwent surgery the following day. He hasn’t been ruled out for the remainder of the season, but he has yet to return to action.
Recently, the veteran guard took to Instagram to share where he’s at with his recovery, along with a few messages that have been keeping him motivated.
“Lord knows I needed this to happen because he’s preparing me.”
“My brethren, count it all joy when ye fall into divers temptations; knowing this, that they trying of your faith worketh patience. But let patience have her perfect work, that ye may be perfect and entire, wanting nothing.” James 1:2-4 KJV
“His plan is greater… Trials will make you stronger… Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; And lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.”
“The Gospel going to continue to spread…”
It’s been a long process for Ivey so far, but he’s showing positive signs of being able to walk outside of a boot.
Since he went down at home against Orlando, Ivey has missed the last 17 games for the Pistons. He currently does not have a target date for a return.
Heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season, Ivey had some question marks surrounding his fit with Cade Cunningham. Through 30 games, he was silencing those who were concerned.
Ivey posted averages of 18 points, four rebounds, and four assists. He knocked down 46 percent of his shots and averaged 41 percent from three on five attempts per game. None of his success was coming at the expense of Cade Cunningham, who put together an All-Star campaign alongside Ivey.
It might be some time before Ivey gets back out on the floor, but the Pistons can certainly look forward to that day.
More Pistons on SI
Breaking Down Cade Cunningham’s All-Star Voting Results
Andre Drummond Reveals Big Regret From Pistons Days
2 Players Named NBA All-Star Starters Over Cade Cunningham
NBA Writer Makes Case for Cade Cunningham as MVP Candidate