NBA Rumors: Detroit Pistons Trade Pickup Could Move Again
KJ Martin is joining a couple of other former Philadelphia 76ers on the Detroit Pistons.
At least, that’s the case for now.
According to Omari Sankofa of Detroit Free Press, there is a chance Martin could be re-routed “before the dust settles.”
The Pistons aren’t done making deals ahead of Thursday’s deadline.
Martin joins Detroit, wrapping up his second season with the Sixers. He finishes his run with 24 games played this year. Before going down with an injury, Martin produced six points and three rebounds per game. He made 62 percent of his shots from the field, averaging 38 percent from three on nearly one attempt per game.
Wednesday’s trade marks the third time Martin has been traded in under two years.
Ahead of the 2023-2024 NBA season, the Houston Rockets cut ties with Martin, sending him to the Los Angeles Clippers. Despite spending training camp and the preseason with the Clippers, Martin only played in two games before LA sent him packing to Philadelphia.
The young forward was part of a package that helped the Clippers land James Harden.
Coming to Detroit, Martin has 290 games under his belt. 68 of those appearances came as a starter. The veteran has posted averages of nine points, four rebounds, and one assist. He’s made 55 percent of his shots from the field, hitting on 34 percent of his threes on nearly two attempts per game.
Detroit is expected to utilize its cap space, acting as multi-team move facilitators this year. It’s unclear if that factor will have an impact on Martin or not, but he doesn’t seem to be guaranteed to make his way to Michigan just yet.
The trade deadline goes into place at 3 PM ET on Thursday.
