Detroit Pistons Adding Former Memphis Grizzlies Coach
With J.B. Bickerstaff putting his Detroit Pistons coaching staff together, changes continue to take place. On Sunday, it was reported another assistant was joining the organization.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Vitaly Potapenko is set to become an assistant coach on Bickerstaff’s team. He joins the Pistons after spending some time with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Potapenko is a former player who entered the NBA after leaving Wright State in 1996. He was selected 12th overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The veteran center’s time in the NBA concluded with a run on the Sacramento Kings in 2007.
After spending a season in Spain, Potapenko returned to the NBA as a coach in the developmental G League. He got his start with the Indiana Pacers’ affiliate. In 2010, Potapenko landed his first assistant job in the NBA after getting a promotion on the Pacers. In 2012, Potapenko coached for the Golden State Warriors’ G League affiliate before reuniting with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2013.
Following a four-year run in Cleveland, Potapenko joined the Memphis Grizzlies’ staff. Coming from the Memphis organization, Potapenko has a reputation for player development, which is key for Detroit as they remain in the midst of a rebuild.
This offseason, the Pistons went on the hunt for a new head coach for the second season in a row. Despite signing Monty Williams for six seasons last summer after moving on from Dwane Casey, the Pistons’ revamped front office decided to part ways with Williams early.
After going on a search, considering a handful of candidates, the Pistons landed on J.B. Bickerstaff to take over, following his departure with the Cavaliers.
So far, Bickerstaff hasn’t finalized the Pistons’ new-look coaching group, but there have been a handful of changes this summer. The addition of Potapenko is just the latest.
