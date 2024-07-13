Detroit Pistons Adding Houston Rockets' G League Head Coach
J.B. Bickerstaff has recently added a few new names to his Detroit Pistons coaching staff. On Friday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Kevin Burleson will be a new addition ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season.
Burleson comes from the Houston Rockets’ developmental organization in Rio Grande. Dating back to 2022, Burleson was hired to become the head coach of the Vipers in the NBA G League.
In 2003, Burleson attempted a run at the NBA as a player, going undrafted out of Minnesota. In 2005, he played for the Charlotte Bobcats, before having runs overseas.
By 2017, Burleson joined the Iowa Wolves’ organization as an assistant coach. After spending some time with the Minnesota Timberwolves’ G League squad, Burleson landed a job with the Memphis Grizzlies. He took on an assistant role, specializing in player development.
Eventually, Burleson made his way back to the Timberwolves’ organization, garnering a role with the NBA roster. After a few seasons back in Minnesota, Burleson acquired the head coaching role in the G League.
The Vipers have established themselves as one of the most successful teams in the G League in recent runs. During the 2022-2023 season, Burleson coached the Vipers to the G League Finals. They lost to the Delaware Blue Coats 0-2, failing to repeat as champs.
In 2023-2024, the Vipers finished by winning nearly 60 percent of their games. Unfortunately, they were one-and-done in the playoffs, losing an overtime thriller to the Oklahoma City Blue.
As a young roster, the Pistons need coaches who specialize in player development, and they get an intriguing addition in Burleson. The veteran assistant lands on the Pistons as Detroit’s latest hire for J.B. Bickerstaff, who took over for Monty Williams this summer.
