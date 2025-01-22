All Pistons

Detroit Pistons’ Cade Cunningham Explains Jalen Green Rivalry

Cade Cunningham recently spoke about his rivalry with Jalen Green.

Justin Grasso

Nov 10, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) drives past Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Back in 2021, Cade Cunningham was widely considered the logical top pick in the NBA Draft coming out of Oklahoma State. As expected, he landed with the Detroit Pistons that year.

Still, Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green was skillful enough to be in the conversation as a potential No. 1 pick that year, as he entered the league through the NBA G League Ignite program.

Four years in, Green and Cunningham remain key players with their first organization. And although the Rockets and the Pistons face each other just twice a season, NBA fans look forward to the former top-two selections battling it out.

Jan 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) drives against Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

It might still be a fairly new rivalry in the NBA, but Green and Cunningham have been linked to each other since their days in high school.

Recently, Cade Cunningham explained the rivalry with Green.

“We want to compete against each other,” Cunningham said one day after the Pistons took down the Rockets.

“They’ve always put us up against each other since high school, as far as who’s better. I think we both kind of enjoy being able to go head-up against each other and see who’s the best. I don’t think we need [handshakes before the game]. We both kind of know what it is, and we enjoy competing.”

Cunningham and Green didn’t come up from the same state, but their status as top recruits in the country fired up the debates early.

Green, a five-star recruit out of California, was the No. 1 prospect in the country in the eyes of ESPN.

Cunningham was No. 2, according to ESPN, coming out of Montverde in Florida.

Over the last three years, Green averaged 19 points, four rebounds, and three assists on 33 percent shooting from three.

In 42 games this year, Green is putting up career-highs in scoring with 21 points per game, knocking down 36 percent of his threes.

To compare, Cunningham averaged 20 points, five rebounds, and six assists through his first three NBA seasons. Due to injuries, he missed a lot of time, especially during his sophomore effort.

With good health this season, Cunningham is posting averages of 24 points, six rebounds, and nine assists.

The veteran guard is on pace to potentially crack his first NBA All-Star game.

