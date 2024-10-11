Detroit Pistons Coach Impressed With Ron Holland's Impact in Preseason
This week, the Detroit Pistons kicked off their preseason schedule against the Milwaukee Bucks. After a shaky start, they managed to regroup and secure a 120-87 win in front of a national audience.
Following an offseason loaded with new additions, this game marked the first time a handful of guys would make their debut for the Pistons in a live setting. Among those doing so was Ron Holland, who Detroit selected with the fifth pick in the draft. He'd come off the bench in this matchup and quickly showed why the Pistons were so high on his potential.
From the moment he entered the game, Holland provided an energy boost on both ends of the floor. Whether it was taking on a big defensive assignment in Damian Lillard or being a connector piece on offense, he did whatever was asked of him. Holland ended up playing 25 minutes on Sunday and finished with a stat line of 10 points, six rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block.
After the game, Pistons coach JB Bickerstaff was asked what he thought of the rookie forward in his debut. He spoke heavily on Holland's ability to be impactful even in a limited role.
"He was awesome," Bickerstaff said. "He came in, and to be his first NBA game, he was impactful in changing the game and lifting the energy. He just knows how to impact a basketball game. You don't have to call plays for Ron. but somehow or some way, he's going to impact the game in a positive way."
This was a strong opening performance from Holland, as he continues to fight for rotation minutes. He had another decent defensive showing against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.
If he can carry this momentum through the preseason, Bickerstaff will have no choice but to find playing time for the rookie on a nightly basis.
