Detroit Pistons Coach Reveals Important Update on Second-Year Player
The Detroit Pistons continued missing a couple of key players heading into their Wednesday night action against the Brooklyn Nets.
As expected, the young veteran Jaden Ivey was off the floor once again as he recovers from surgery. During Detroit’s January 1 matchup against the Orlando Magic, Ivey checked out after suffering a brutal leg injury 26 minutes into his shift.
After surgery, the Pistons revealed they would have Ivey on a four-week recovery timeline before he gets another evaluation. While the team doesn’t have a target date in place for Ivey’s return, they haven’t ruled him out for the season just yet.
However, he remains off the court. Wednesday’s game against the Nets marked his fourth absence in a row. As for the veteran wing Ausar Thompson, he missed Wednesday’s matchup as well. For Thompson, the Nets game was his second consecutive absence.
According to the Pistons’ injury report, Thompson is dealing with an illness.
Without getting too specific, Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff offered an update on Thompson ahead of Wednesday’s game on the road.
“His spirits are good, and he said he’s feeling a little bit better,” Bickerstaff told reporters regarding the state of Thompson after he was downgraded recently. When we get home, obviously, we’ll evaluate him some more and see how he’s doing.”
Without Thompson in the mix against the Nets, the Pistons elevated Malik Beasley to the starting lineup, placing him alongside Cade Cunningham in the backcourt.
The Pistons took care of business against a rebuilding and undermanned Nets team. With a 113-98 victory, the Pistons collected their fifth win in a row and officially have more wins than losses for the first time this season while knocking down the Nets to 13-24 on the year.
Thompson will be a critical reinforcement for the Pistons, and it seems he could return to the lineup soon. With a matchup against the Golden State Warriors looming, Detroit wasn’t ready to make the call on Thompson’s playing status while in Brooklyn.
LeBron James Mentions Multiple Pistons
With the Los Angeles Lakers recently going head-to-head with the Houston Rockets, LA superstar LeBron James had nothing but praise for his opponent that night, specifically discussing the impact that Amen Thompson had on the game.
Being that Thompson is the twin of Detroit Pistons standout Ausar Thompson, LeBron couldn’t help but loop the brothers in with each other when tossing praise Amen’s way.
In the process of praising Ausar, LeBron credited Cade Cunningham for the inspiration.
“I think Cade Cunningham said it best,” James told reporters. “[Cade] said, ‘They different.’
“They ain’t like the rest of us. I’ve been able to do some things in my career and those two guys, they’re just pure athleticism. They love the game, and you love to see that,” James concluded.
Cunningham’s comments that LeBron referred to came after a Pistons victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. As Thompson flashed brilliance with his athleticism, making rare plays on the offensive end of the floor, Cunningham acknowledged Ausar is a unique talent in the league.
“There’s some people that might be able to jump like him—not like him, but can jump high—he’s just athletic like all around,” Cunningham told reporters. “Laterally, running, he’s a different dude. He’s not like us, for sure. It’s fun to play with a guy like that, for sure.”
Both Thompsons landed top five in the 2023 NBA Draft. Amen went to the Rockets with the fourth pick, while Ausar was Detroit-bound at No. 5.
This season, Amen Thompson is making a notable jump. He’s posting averages of 13 points, two assists, and eight rebounds.
Due to a health issue, Ausar Thompson got off to a slower start than desired this year. As he settles in, he’s showing solid value not only as a defensive standout but as a valuable offensive contributor as well. There is still a lot of room to grow, but it’s clear the Thompson twins are gaining respect around the NBA in year two.
