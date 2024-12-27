Detroit Pistons’ Comeback vs Kings Sparks Heavy Praise From NBA Fans
Back on the court after a short break on the road, the Detroit Pistons had an opportunity to put together a three-game win streak while tying last season’s win total on Thursday night.
As the Pistons paid a visit to the Sacramento Kings, they saw a major advantage in their favor as the Kings missed their star player, Domantas Sabonis, for the night.
All night long, the Pistons struggled to take control of the game. Through the first half of action, Detroit trailed 68-53. When the game reached the third quarter, the Pistons were down nearly 20 points. Just when it seemed like the game might be a wash for the Pistons, the tables turned.
Detroit rained threes in the fourth quarter. Putting up 12 shots from beyond the arc, the Pistons shot nearly 60 percent from deep. Malik Beasley successfully hit on three of his four shots from long range. Meanwhile, Jaden Ivey’s lone three was the game-tying shot before he was fouled and sent to the line,
Ivey successfully knocked down his free throw to complete the And-1. In seconds, the clock ran out, and the Pistons came from behind a 19-point deficit to win 114-113. Detroit’s comeback came with a near-40-point fourth quarter. Detroit outscored Sacramento 37-22.
Ivey finished the game with 19 points. Cade Cunningham racked up a double-double with 33 points and ten assists. Meanwhile, Malik Beasley was a flamethrower off the bench, scoring 22 points, with six threes knocked down.
NBA Fants React to the Pistons’ Bis Win
@Kofie: HANG IT UP PISTONS FANS!!!! YEEHAWWWWWWW
@cableman0: Pistons tied the win total from last year
@IAmEricVincent: No more Jaden Ivey trade talks from y'all. No more. Ivey is a dawg and should be here to stay for awhile #Pistons
@VinceGoodwill: 14 wins all of last season for the Pistons. 14 before NYE this season. All some franchises need is hope to get them engaged. This is one of them. There’s hope in a basketball city now
@WorldWideWob: The Pistons are the kids who pull the fire alarm in the hotel at 3 AM.
@hamztalkshoops_: The last time the Pistons won three games in a row? 1,075 days ago.