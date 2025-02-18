Detroit Pistons Earned Impressive Jump in NBA Power Rankings
A recent NBA power rankings list put the Detroit Pistons outside of the 20s range. Heading into the All-Star break, the Pistons fought their way into the Eastern Conference’s playoff picture.
While the Pistons anticipated a better season compared to last year’s run, the bar was pretty low. Even if they won just 15 games, it could be considered an improvement.
But the Pistons are clearly shattering all preseason expectations. As a result, Bleacher Report showed the Pistons take an impressive jump from 20 to 16 in their All-Star break rankings.
“What a difference a year, a coaching change and a couple veterans can make. We just reached the All-Star break, and the Detroit Pistons have already more than doubled last season's win total. They're three wins clear of their preseason over-under, with 27 games to play.”
At the start of the season, the Pistons established themselves as a team that will fight hard every night, no matter the opponent, but struggle to close out on top.
Just a few weeks into the season, they figured out the last part. As a result, the Pistons are 29-26, sitting in sixth place in the Eastern Conference.
A Play-In appearance would’ve been a major victory for Detroit. At this point, they have a legitimate shot at cracking the playoffs without having to go through the do-or-die games to get in.
Cade Cunningham deserves a lot of credit for his transition into becoming an All-Star, but many other factors deserve major praise. The first-year President of Basketball Operations, Trajan Langdon, recognized what Cunningham needed from a roster standpoint and delivered him Tim Hardaway Jr, Tobias Harris, and Malik Beasley. All three have played an important role on the team.
Then, the former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach JB Bickerstaff came in and put the Pistons on the right path after a rough season under Monty Williams.
No matter how the Pistons end the season, they can consider this run a success. However, Detroit’s organization is far from satisfied. They feel like they have to make a statement after many years of being at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.
