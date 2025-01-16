Detroit Pistons Guard Had Words For New York Knicks Fan
Malik Beasley meant business in New York City earlier this week. As the Detroit Pistons faced off against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, Beasley got off to a hot start.
In the first quarter of action, Beasley checked in off the bench for five minutes. He made all but one of his five shots from the field. All of his makes came from downtown. Beasley produced 12 points as the Pistons got off to a 37-26 lead over New York.
The next two quarters were quiet for the veteran sharpshooter. Coming out of the half, Beasley checked in for three minutes. He landed just one point during that time.
When Beasley collected another four minutes of action in the third quarter, he split free throws and missed both of his shots from the field. Once again, Beasley produced just one point.
At that point, Beasley claimed he had heard a lot of chirping from a fan seated near the court. After the game, the guard revealed he had words for that Knicks fan after getting the last laugh in the fourth quarter.
“Shoutout to the Knicks fan,” Beasley told The Athletic. “He said I hit four threes in the first quarter and hadn’t done **** since. I was like, ‘Watch this.’ Got the ball, hit the three, cussed him out, then I got the second one.”
Although the Pistons had a small cushion of a lead going into the fourth quarter, the Knicks didn’t make it comfortable in quarter four. It was a back-and-forth battle, with Detroit’s game getting threatened in nearly every possession.
Cade Cunningham led the way for Detroit by scoring 11 points in his final nine minutes on the court. However, Beasley’s nine points, which included two very timely threes, created a dagger sequence for the Knicks. Beasley had every right to gloat at The Garden.
The Pistons made it back home to Michigan with a 124-119 victory. Malik Beasley once again proved to be a fantastic offseason pickup, as he scored 22 points in 17 minutes.
Overall, Beasley has produced 17 points on 40 percent shooting from three in 40 games. While he gets the occasional start for Detroit, the 28-year-old veteran has been a star off the bench.
More Pistons on SI
Former NBA Champion's Two-Word Cade Cunningham Statement
Detroit Pistons’ Ausar Thompson First to Post Statline in NBA History
Pistons Guard's Blunt Statement on Anthony Edwards' Career-High
Detroit Pistons Making Series of Roster Moves Before Blazers Matchup