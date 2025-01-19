Detroit Pistons Guard Has Big Lead in Key Shooting Metric
Upon taking over in the Detroit Pistons' front office, Trajan Langdon addressed a key area of need on the roster. That being three-point shooting. The Pistons had their fair share of struggles offensively last season, and lack of floor spacing was a major catalyst in that.
Through trades and free agency, Langdon brought in a trio of veterans who could help alleviate Detroit's spacing concerns. Among those acquired was Malik Beasley. The journeyman guard signed with the Pistons on an extremely team-friendly one-year deal.
Beasley has bounced around the league in recent years, largely being recruited for his shooting. Since entering the fold in Detroit, he's emerged as a major X-factor for the roster.
Whether it's as a starter of off the bench, Beasley is impactful for the Pistons on a nightly basis. He's been the perfect complementary piece for Cade Cunningham, providing a reliable kick-out option from beyond the arc. On the season, Beasley is averaging 16.1 PPG while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc.
At the halfway point in the season, Beasley was third in the league in three-pointers made with 152 ahead of Saturday's action against Phoenix. Only Tyler Herro (158) and Anthony Edwards (175) made more. That said, Beasley is leading the league in a different shooting metric. His 114 made catch-and-shoot threes is the most in the association, with the next closest player having 93.
Beasley has thrived in his new situation, and has proven to be one of the best value signings of the offseason. His stellar play is one of many reasons why the Pistons are knocking on the door of a postseason berth.
While he might have only signed for one year, the Pistons should certainly do everything in their power to retain Beasley for the foreseeable future.
