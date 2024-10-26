Detroit Pistons Have a Chance at Revenge on Celtics Star Jaylen Brown
On Saturday night, the Detroit Pistons will play host to the reigning champion Boston Celtics. Not only is this a chance to get one up on last year's title winner, but they have a shot at some revenge as well.
Earlier this year, Celtics forward Jaylen Brown made some choice comments regarding the Pistons during an interview on media day. He stated on nights they play them it gives them a chance to showcase their role players and boost team morale.
"A night we playing, don't mean to disrespect them but the Detroit Pistons, who have struggled over the last year or two," Brown said. "We going to play through Payton [Pritchard], let him go for 30. Play through Sam [Hauser], let him shoot 10 threes tonight. We going to still win the game."
While the Pistons are coming off posting the league's worst record last season, they are a much different team. There have been numerous new faces brought in at every level of the organization. The new-look squad has failed to secure a win through their first two games, but their increased competitve nature is on full display.
Brown's perception of the Pistons is something Detroit's President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon talked about earlier this week. He understands that teams view them as an easy win, but that is a perception they are looking to change this season. Even if it doesn't also equate to victories, they are going to take it to their opponent every night.
Even on the second leg of a back-to-back, the Pistons find themselves with an opportunity Saturday to start showing the league they're a squad who can't be easily overlooked anymore.