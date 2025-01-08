Detroit Pistons Have Positive Cade Cunningham Update vs Nets
Detroit Pistons veteran Cade Cunningham has been present on the team’s injury report as of late. Last week, Cunningham was reportedly dealing with a minor knee concern.
The good news is that the Pistons didn’t seem overly concerned about Cunningham’s recent issue. When he was added to the injury report, the Pistons considered him to be probable.
Ahead of Monday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Cunningham was still present on the report, but he was available from the jump. Sure enough, Cunningham received the green light to face Portland.
Once again, Cunningham had a spectacular game. Against Portland, Cunningham produced 32 points, nine assists, and six rebounds on 48 percent shooting from the field. In the following outing against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Cunningham posted the same amount of rebounds and assists but carried Detroit with a 40-point showing.
On Wednesday, Cunningham has been left off of the injury report against the Brooklyn Nets.
Throughout Cunningham’s young career, injuries have been a notable concern. While he missed a handful of games this year due to a groin injury, Cunningham has been mostly available for his team and consistently performing at a high level.
In 32 games, Cunningham has averaged 24 points, seven rebounds, and 10 assists while knocking down 45 percent of his shots from the field and 38 percent of his threes.
Who Is on Detroit's Injury Report vs. Brooklyn Nets?
Ausar Thompson will once again be absent for Wednesday's matchup.
According to the official NBA injury report, Thompson is still dealing with an illness. While there aren’t any specifics about his current condition, it’s clear Thompson needs some additional time off.
When the Pistons submitted their initial injury report for Monday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Thompson’s name wasn’t included. As the day went on, the Pistons downgraded Thompson to questionable. Although he was on pace to be a game-time decision, it didn’t take long for the Pistons to downgrade Thompson to out for the night.
Unfortunately, Thompson has missed a lot of action this season. His initial health concerns at the start of the year came about late last season.
During his rookie year, Thompson dealt with blood clots back in the spring of 2024. The Pistons were left with no choice but to shut Thompson down for the rest of the season. He finished his rookie year with 63 games played, picking up 38 starts.
Thompson averaged nine points, six rebounds, one steal, and one block during his rookie effort. When the Pistons geared up for their training camp in 2024, Thompson was still waiting on clearance from the league. He wouldn’t get a preseason before his sophomore campaign. Preseason didn’t happen for him either.
The NBA cleared Thompson to return in November. On November 25, he made his sophomore season debut against the Toronto Raptors. Thompson came off the bench for 16 minutes. The young veteran appeared in five games in a row before getting two games off due to a separate setback.
When Thompson returned to the court on December 12, he played 10 games in a row. Just as Thompson was finding a rhythm and gaining an opportunity to collect a start in the absence of the injured Jaden Ivey, the wing started dealing with an illness. Wednesday’s game against the Nets will mark Thompson’s second absence in a row. It will be his 22nd absence this season.
Beyond Thompson, the Pistons will be without Jaden Ivey as he recovers from leg surgery. The Pistons could also miss a handful of players due to G League assignments. Ron Harper Jr. and Tolu Smith have been ruled out. Bobi Klintman and Daniss Jenkins are questionable.
The Pistons and the Nets are slated for a 7:30 PM ET tip.
