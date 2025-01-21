Detroit Pistons Labeled Best Landing Spot for Top NBA Trade Target
For the last few seasons, Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine has been considered one of the top trade targets in the NBA. The 2024-2025 run hasn’t been any different.
As the deadline is just weeks away, LaVine’s name remains relevant. Recently, Bleacher Report listed the best landing spots for each of the top names on the market—and for the Detroit Pistons—LaVine is labeled the best fit.
“They have a path to the play-in tournament and a realistic shot at cracking the top six in the East. They also have major needs for more shooting and scoring, which just so happen to be LaVine's sharpest skills,” BR’s Zach Buckley wrote about the Pistons.
“Detroit may not fret about the money still owed to LaVine the way other potential suitors would. The Pistons could take the financial hit for the chance to push for the playoffs, and if this acceleration proves premature, LaVine should be tradeable down the line if he's able to stay healthy and maintain anything close to his top-notch efficiency.”
Not many teams can afford LaVine’s massive contract. The Pistons have the ability to get creative with their cap space.
At this point, LaVine’s high salary for years to come has often clouded judgment about his play. He might be considered overpaid, but he’s still a high-quality player.
Unless the Pistons have another star target they have their eyes on later on down the line, LaVine should be a player to consider.
In LaVine’s first 38 games this season, the veteran forward averaged 24 points on 51 percent shooting from the field. He’s knocking down threes at a 45 percent clip while attempting seven per game.
The Bulls might be struggling with LaVine at the forefront lately, but Chicago’s stretch with a pre-knee injury Lonzo Ball distributing the rock showed just how productive LaVine can be when he’s playing with a star-caliber point guard.
The Pistons realized that getting a few high-volume three-point shooters around Cunningham could make a difference. The additions of Tim Hardaway Jr and Malik Beasley have been major.
In a situation where the Pistons take just a small jump forward from their 14-68 season, it would be logical to avoid taking a big swing on a player like LaVine at the deadline.
However, the Pistons took a leap and went from the bottom of the Eastern Conference to teasing a potential upcoming playoff run.
Winning an NBA Championship was never a realistic goal for Detroit this year, but if a player like LaVine boosts the odds of taking them further than the first round at least, there’s certainly no harm in helping Cade Cunningham get that experience as early as possible.
