Detroit Pistons Land Another Cavaliers Coach After Recent Hire
Changes keep happening for the Detroit Pistons this offseason, and the coaching staff will have another addition from the Cleveland Cavaliers.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pistons are bringing on the veteran assistant, Sidney Lowe, As expected, new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff is making some changes to his staff.
Lowe, a former player, entered the coaching game in 1991 as an assistant with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since then, he’s held positions with several teams, including runs with the Pistons on multiple occasions. In 2005, Lowe coached with the Pistons before taking over as the head coach at NC State.
In 2018, Lowe returned to the Pistons for multiple seasons, before heading to the Cavaliers to link up with Bickerstaff in 2021. For the third time in his coaching career, Lowe will return to Detroit, following Bickerstaff after he was hired last week.
The Pistons initially planned to have Monty Williams run the team following the Dwane Casey era. Last summer, Williams inked a six-year deal with the Pistons. After one season, the Pistons decided to cut ties with Williams, leading them to another coaching search.
Detroit considered several candidates, with Bickerstaff being on their radar from the beginning. While his time with the Cavaliers ended in disappointing fashion, losing in the second round of the playoffs, the Pistons believe Bickerstaff is the right guy to help turn the team around.
Lowe joins the staff as a seasoned assistant, and former head coach. By running the Timberwolves and the Grizzlies in the past, Lowe has 307 games under his belt as a head coach.
