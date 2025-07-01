Pistons Lose Dennis Schroder to Sacramento Kings
Dennis Schroder is expected to be on the move. The Detroit Pistons guard has agreed to join the Sacramento Kings on a three-year deal, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.
Schroder’s eventual departure from the Pistons doesn’t come as a surprise. In the weeks leading up to free agency, the expectation for his future shifted from a return to the Pistons to leaving for another team, specifically the Kings.
Late last week, Schroder publicly stated on his social media platform that he would like to return to Detroit. However, he felt they wouldn’t be patient in his competitive market.
“I want to stay in Detroit, for sure, but Detroit ain’t waiting for me,” Schroder said on a live stream over the weekend. “I can tell you that much. Detroit ain’t waiting for me.”
Last season, Schroder played for three different teams. After starting the season with the Brooklyn Nets, he was moved to the Golden State Warriors. The veteran guard’s production took a noticeable dip, as he went from playing on the ball to off, alongside Stephen Curry.
Once the Warriors decided to strike a blockbuster deal for Jimmy Butler, Schroder was sent to the Pistons.
To finish out the regular season, Schroder saw the court for 25 minutes per game in 28 matchups. He averaged 11 points while shooting 30 percent from three and dishing out five assists per game.
In the playoffs, Schroder was a key player in Detroit’s first-round series against the New York Knicks. The veteran guard averaged 13 points while knocking down 48 percent of his threes.
Although Schroder suggested he wanted to return to Detroit, the veteran is expected to move out west to compete with the Kings. In Sacramento, Schroder is expected to become the team’s starting point guard.
