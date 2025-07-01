All Pistons

Pistons Lose Dennis Schroder to Sacramento Kings

What's next for Dennis Schroder?

Justin Grasso

Mar 30, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Schroder (17) reacts during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Mar 30, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Schroder (17) reacts during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Dennis Schroder is expected to be on the move. The Detroit Pistons guard has agreed to join the Sacramento Kings on a three-year deal, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

Schroder’s eventual departure from the Pistons doesn’t come as a surprise. In the weeks leading up to free agency, the expectation for his future shifted from a return to the Pistons to leaving for another team, specifically the Kings.

Late last week, Schroder publicly stated on his social media platform that he would like to return to Detroit. However, he felt they wouldn’t be patient in his competitive market.

Apr 10, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Schroder (17) drives to the basket against New York Knicks guard Delon Wright (0) during the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images

“I want to stay in Detroit, for sure, but Detroit ain’t waiting for me,” Schroder said on a live stream over the weekend. “I can tell you that much. Detroit ain’t waiting for me.”

Last season, Schroder played for three different teams. After starting the season with the Brooklyn Nets, he was moved to the Golden State Warriors. The veteran guard’s production took a noticeable dip, as he went from playing on the ball to off, alongside Stephen Curry.

Once the Warriors decided to strike a blockbuster deal for Jimmy Butler, Schroder was sent to the Pistons.

To finish out the regular season, Schroder saw the court for 25 minutes per game in 28 matchups. He averaged 11 points while shooting 30 percent from three and dishing out five assists per game.

In the playoffs, Schroder was a key player in Detroit’s first-round series against the New York Knicks. The veteran guard averaged 13 points while knocking down 48 percent of his threes.

Although Schroder suggested he wanted to return to Detroit, the veteran is expected to move out west to compete with the Kings. In Sacramento, Schroder is expected to become the team’s starting point guard.

Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

