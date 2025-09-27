Detroit Pistons Make Decision on Recent Pickup Quincy Olivari
Earlier this week, the Detroit Pistons picked up a former Los Angeles Lakers player in Quincy Olivari.
Considering the Pistons have been eyeing up potential guard additions, the arrival of the former Xavier guard suggested they might give him a solid look in training camp.
Just a couple of days after adding Olivari, the young veteran was reportedly waived. The Pistons made a typical move to acquire a player to get them under their G League umbrella.
Before Olivari entered the league, he had a college stint with two different teams. He started at Rice in 2019. After spending a couple of years there, Olivari moved on to Xavier.
During the 2024 NBA Draft, Olivari was available but did not get selected by a team within the two rounds. After he went undrafted, the Los Angeles Lakers gave Olivari a call. He joined the Lakers for the 2024 NBA Summer League.
Last year, Olivari signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Lakers. After training camp, he was promoted to a two-way contract.
Later on in the year, the Lakers cut ties with Olivari—but kept him within the G League circuit. Playing for the South Bay Lakers, Olivari suited up for 31 games during the regular season. He averaged 34 minutes of playing time and started all but two of those games.
Olivari made 40 percent of his shots from the field and knocked down 34 percent of his threes on 8.4 attempts per game. In addition to his scoring, Olivari averaged 4.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.
Ahead of the 2025 NBA Summer League, Olivari joined the Brooklyn Nets’ roster. It didn’t result in him landing more attention from the rebuilding team from the Atlantic. Instead, it seems the Pistons wanted to make sure his G League rights land in the Motor City for the Cruise.
Last season, the Cruise finished 7-9 during the NBA G League’s Tip-Off Tournament. When they got to the regular season, Motor City wrapped up the year with a 19-15 record. They finished tied for seventh with the Wisconsin Herd.
On the other side of the league, Olivari’s former team, the South Bay Lakers, wrapped up their run with a 16-18 record. They finished tied for ninth in the Western Conference.
