Cade Cunningham Featured With NBA Stars in New Hype Video
The NBA season is nearing, and the NBA is hyping up the Detroit Pistons’ star, Cade Cunningham.
As the league prepares for the 2025-2026 run, they wanted to bring attention to some of the game’s most notable players, and it’s clear the league is doing what they can to promote some of the next generation of superstars.
via @NBA: All Season Long. Start to Finish
NBA Stars Featured With Cade Cunningham
- Jalen Brunson
- Paolo Banchero
- Cooper Flagg
- Donovan Mitchell
Not a bad group of players to be linked with.
Although Cade entered the NBA with star expectations, being the top selection on a rebuilding team made it difficult for him to live up to the hype immediately, since he wasn’t in a winning situation.
As a rookie, Cunningham put up solid numbers, but nobody bought into his true value, accusing the former top pick of being an empty-scorer. It also didn’t help that Cunningham battled through setbacks early on. After playing in 64 games during his first season, Cunningham saw the court for just 12 games the following year.
During the 2023-2024 season, Cunningham did enough to prove to the Pistons that he was truly the guy to build around. He averaged 22.7 points, 7.5 assists, and 3.8 rebounds in 62 games. When Cunningham reached the 2024 offseason, the Pistons offered him a max extension, which he signed.
During Cunningham’s first season following the extension, he morphed into an All-Star. Finding luck in the health department, Cunningham played in 70 games. Throughout the 2024-2025 season, the star guard put up 26.1 points per game, while knocking down 47 percent of his shots from the field. He also averaged 9.1 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game.
At 23 years old, Cunningham is the face of a franchise that turned its identity into something different. The Pistons were bottom-feeders for three seasons. Last year, they clinched a spot in the playoffs without having to get in through the Play-In Tournament.
Next year, expectations are higher for Detroit. The league is embracing Cunningham as a star for years to come, looping him in with multi-time All-Stars such as Jalen Brunson and Donovan Mitchell.
The Pistons’ new year begins with a preseason battle two Mondays from now. Their regular season will begin with a battle against the Chicago Bulls on October 22.
