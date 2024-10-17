Detroit Pistons Move On From Former Cavaliers Player
Back in September, the Detroit Pistons added the veteran Lamar Stevens to the roster. The former Cleveland Cavaliers forward looked forward to getting another shot to compete in the NBA after spending time with multiple teams last year.
During his preseason run with the Pistons, Stevens appeared in three games. He averaged 13 minutes on the court during that stretch.
The veteran forward produced four points per game on 50 percent shooting from the field. He also accounted for three rebounds and one assist per game.
Making the Pistons’ final roster was an uphill battle for the 27-year-old. When he initially signed on last month, he joined the team on an Exhibit 10 deal.
Now that Stevens is waived, he could join the Pistons’ NBA G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise.
Back in 2020, Stevens entered the NBA out of Penn State as an undrafted prospect. He joined the Cleveland Cavaliers for his rookie season.
In year one, Stevens appeared in 40 games off the bench. By year two, he was a regular reserve contributor, appearing in over 60 games throughout the year. While he didn’t carve out a role as a starter for the Cavs, he did start in a career-high 25 games during his third season.
During the 2023 offseason, Stevens signed with the Boston Celtics. At the 2024 trade deadline, the eventual NBA Champions moved on from the forward by trading him away to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Xavier Tillman. The Celtics also parted ways with two second-rounders in the deal.
Stevens appeared in 19 games for Memphis down the stretch last season. He averaged 12 points, five rebounds, and one assist during that time.
In addition to Stevens, the Pistons parted ways with four other players, as expected. According to reports, they have waived Aaron Estrada, Tolu Smith, Dereon Seabron, and Javonte McCoy. All five players could be on pace to join the Cruise for the start of the G League run next month.