Detroit Pistons Nearly Top Unique NBA Ranks
When it comes to NBA rankings in 2024, the Detroit Pistons typically struggle to place anywhere near the top.
It’s no secret the Pistons are one of the NBA’s most obvious rebuilds. However, the state of their rebuild looks to be in good condition according to a recent unique ranking put together by Bleacher Report.
Listing out the top five “most promising” rebuilds, the Pistons nearly reached the top.
What’s the Rank?
Coming in at No. 2, trailing the Victor Wembanyama-led San Antonio Spurs, the Pistons were labeled as the second-most promising rebuilding squads in the NBA today. A lot of that has to do with the presence of the former No. 1 overall pick, Cade Cunningham.
“We're pinning a lot of hope on what Cunningham did in his third year,” BR writes. “… That's a risky proposition given the lack of info lost seasons like [2023-2024] provide.”
The Pistons are banking on the idea that Cunningham is a true NBA star in the making. That was the case when they drafted him with the first pick a few years ago. That remains the case this summer, as they made him one of the latest young players to earn a max deal.
It’s difficult for any front office to knock every signing and trade out of the park during the roster-building phase, but it’s safe to say the Pistons’ front office probably put together the most helpful squad for Cunningham since he took over the backcourt as a rookie in 2021.
Beyond Cunningham, there’s a group of young veterans to be excited about.
“The Pistons are loaded with possible second stars. None of Ausar Thompson, Ron Holland, Jalen Duren or Jaden Ivey are guaranteed to develop into high-end starters, but each has a shot,” BR added.
Detroit has a cornerstone player to build around, developing youth and draft assets for the future. They might’ve been down on their luck in recent years, but a font office revamp, along with a coaching change, could be the firestarter they need.
Read More Detroit Pistons on SI
Pistons Add Former Lakers Head Coach
Cade Cunningham Reacts to Signing Extension With Pistons