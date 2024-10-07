Detroit Pistons Offer Health Update on Tobias Harris
Not everybody was available and on the court for the Detroit Pistons’ preseason opener against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night. The veteran Tobias Harris was noticeably absent as he was ruled out ahead of the game.
As unfortunate as Harris’ absence was, it was somewhat expected. After all, the veteran forward was not a part of the Pistons’ Saturday afternoon practice, which was open to the public.
Along with Ausar Thompson and Bobi Klintman, Harris sat out of Saturday’s scrimmage. At the time, the Pistons noted Harris was simply getting a planned rest day. Detroit head coach J.B. Bickerstaff would later say that Harris could be ready for Sunday’s preseason opener.
That wasn’t the case. While Harris was in attendance at Little Caesars Arena hours before the game tipped off, the Pistons downgraded his playing status to out.
The reason behind the decision was that Harris was dealing with an undisclosed illness.
After the game, J.B. Bickerstaff addressed the key absence, noting that Harris was “a little under the weather,” according to Omari Sankofa of the Detroit Free Press. The head coach believes Harris is fine.
Without Harris, the Pistons rolled out a starting five that included Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, Simone Fontecchio, and Tim Hardaway Jr.
The two forwards, Fontecchio and Hardaway, combined for 13 points on 4-15 shooting from the field. It’s unclear who will get bumped when Harris returns to make his preseason debut, but Bickerstaff confirmed to reporters that Harris would not be coming off the bench.
The Pistons have big plans for their returning forward. After Harris spent the last six seasons starting for a playoff-caliber squad in Philadelphia, Detroit made a hefty short-term investment in him. Back in July, the Pistons inked Harris to a two-year deal worth over $50 million.
Harris’ debut for his second stint in Detroit is understandably anticipated by the team and fans. It seems the door is open for Harris to make his debut on Tuesday, against the Phoenix Suns, if all goes right on the health front.
