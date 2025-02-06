Detroit Pistons Offer Important Update on Jaden Ivey
Following their tough loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night, the Detroit Pistons offered an official medical update on their injured emerging star, Jaden Ivey.
According to the team, Ivey “continues to progress.”
“Jaden Ivey continues to progress in his return from a broken left fibula that was suffered on January 1 vs. Orlando. He has transitioned to a walking boot and has begun light weight-bearing activity. Ivey’s progress will be updated in another four weeks as weight-bearing and basketball activities continue to evolve during the rehabilitation process.”
Recently, Ivey was seen in a walking boot via social media. The guard also took to social media to post a message, along with a visual update of where he’s at with his recovery.
Ivey was in a pool getting steps in. He seems to be making good progress, but still has a long way to go. According to the team, he’s out for at least another month of action. Where he goes from there is unknown.
This season, Ivey appeared in 30 games for the Pistons. Although he entered the year with questions surrounding his development and fit while playing alongside Cade Cunningham, his year-three campaign silenced a lot of that doubt.
Ivey posted averages of 18 points, four rebounds, and four assists throughout the first stretch of the season. He improved his three-point shooting to 41 percent after averaging 34 percent through his first two seasons.
The Pistons could certainly use Ivey as they continue to make a playoff push, but the 22-year-old guard will keep focus on playing the long game throughout his recovery.
