Detroit Pistons Offer Look at Exciting New Veterans Putting in Work
The start of the NBA Preseason is just days away. Soon, the Detroit Pistons will get a little taste of what their new-look roster looks like in action.
For now, the team is preparing for the Milwaukee Bucks at training camp and offering a look at some of their exciting offseason additions, putting in work through their first two sessions with the team.
Cade to Tobias Harris
Detroit’s front office clearly had a plan to get some veteran shooters next to Cade Cunningham.
Former Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris has displayed solid catch-and-shoot ability from three throughout his long tenure with the Sixers.
In six seasons, Harris averaged four attempts from beyond the arc with the Sixers. he knocked down 37 percent of his three-point attempts in over 370 games. Those numbers are on par with Harris’ first stint with the Pistons, which spanned 157 games.
At the time, Tobias was a young riser in the league, working his way to becoming a maxed-out veteran. He maintained his averages and intends to be a major help for Cunningham next season.
Hardaway Creates
It might be hard for a rebuilding organization like the Pistons to add players from winning organizations, but the trade acquisition Tim Hardaway Jr. is fully on board with garnering a prominent role on a young Pistons team after being a piece on the Western Conference Champions one season ago.
Last year, Hardaway appeared in 79 games for the Dallas Mavericks. Taking on a bench role, Hardaway averaged 14 points on 35 percent shooting from three.
Throughout his career, Hardaway has averaged 36 percent from three on over five attempts per game. The Pistons will look for the 32-year-old to bring the same frequency and efficiency from deep throughout the 2024-2024 NBA season after acquiring him via trade over the summer.
