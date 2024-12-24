Detroit Pistons Player Goes Viral for Comments at Anthony Davis
The Los Angeles Lakers approached Monday night’s game unsure about the status of Anthony Davis. On the injury report, Davis was listed as questionable as he deals with a shoulder contusion.
Roughly 40 minutes before the game tipped off, Davis was cleared for action. He was set to appear in the Lakers’ second and final game against the Pistons this season.
Early on in the matchup, Pistons veteran Malik Beasley was heard calling Davis out for using a specific tactic to draw attention to potential fouls committed against him. When NBA fans heard the audio, it went viral as they found Beasley’s words to be comical.
Through the first half of action, the Pistons did a solid job of keeping Davis in check. As he put up just five shots from the field in a little under 19 minutes, the Lakers star scored ten points. While Davis led the way for LA through the first two quarters, the Pistons were able to find a lot more success against Davis this time around early on in the game.
Davis Gets Frustrated
The Lakers were having a difficult time against the Pistons in the second half. Davis showed signs of frustration midway through the fourth quarter when he ended up getting a technical foul for shoving Pistons center Paul Reed to the floor.
The Pistons were able to take advantage of Davis’ inability to keep his cool there as they successfully knocked down the free throw to continue building on their lead.
Detroit was looking to steal another game on the road after taking down the Phoenix Suns over the weekend at the start of the West Coast trip.