Detroit Pistons Player Remains Productive During Recovery
Ausar Thompson’s rookie campaign with the Detroit Pistons was cut short last season. As it was revealed Thompson was dealing with a blood clot, he was shut down earlier than anticipated.
With training camp underway, Thompson hasn’t been able to participate in drills and scrimmages with the rest of his team. Before the Pistons fired up training camp, Detroit’s President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon announced Thompson is still working on getting clearance to practice.
At this point, the NBA has stepped in and will prevent Thompson from doing contact drills for the time being.
While Thompson’s second season hasn’t gotten fully on track just yet, the young wing has been active in the gym and working on a key part of his game.
Following Friday’s practice, Omari Sankofa of Detroit Free Press revealed a scene of Thompson working with Pistons assistant Fred Vinson. Thompson was working on his three-point shot.
In 63 games last season, Thompson had a key role, whether he was starting or not. Seeing the court for 25 minutes on a nightly basis, Thompson’s defense was much needed. While the rookie wasn’t a zero on offense, he struggled with his shot.
Averaging nine points per game, Thompson managed to make 48 percent of his field goals. When it came to shooting from beyond the arc, he made just 19 percent of his attempts throughout the year. As he waits for an opportunity to get back into action at full capacity, Thompson is sharpening his shot from long-range.
