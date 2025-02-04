Detroit Pistons Ranked as a Top Lonzo Ball Trade Destination
The Chicago Bulls hinted at a possible rebuild sale over the summer when they parted ways with the veteran All-Star, DeMar DeRozan.
All year long, the veterans Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine were rumored trade candidates. Over the weekend, the Bulls cut ties with LaVine officially, sending him to the Sacramento Kings.
All eyes remain on Vucevic, but Lonzo Ball has generated a lot of noise as a potential trade candidate as well.
Should the Detroit Pistons give Ball a look?
Bleacher Report recently ranked the top five landing spots for the former Top 3 pick. Detroit came in at No. 2.
“The Pistons lost Jaden Ivey to a broken leg but are still competing in the East and have postseason hopes after several years at the bottom of the standings,” BR writes. “Although the team has slumped recently, Ball could add additional defense to the roster.”
“Detroit is the only team in the league with cap space (about $14 million), but that's not enough to take in Ball outright.”
The suggested parting players are names like Marcus Sasser, Wedell Moore Jr., Paul Reed, and Bobi Klintman. Tim Hardaway Jr. was also a throw-in.
For Chicago, players like Sasser or Klintman could make sense, considering their age. When entering a rebuild, the Bulls could use first or second-year players to develop.
But the Pistons would likely have to add in a pick in order to sweeten the deal. The Pistons are winning more, but they aren’t exactly in win-now mode.
With that said, another ball-handler is a need for Detroit—especially if they are looking to make some sort of postseason run.
This season, Ball has played 29 games for the Bulls. He’s been averaging seven points, four assists, three rebounds, and two steals per game. The veteran has made 37 percent of his field goals and is averaging 35 percent from three.
Health concerns surrounding Ball are valid. And after two years of recovery, he’s still working his way back to full value. If the Pistons could get Ball at a discount rate, he could be helpful off the bench.
Other destinations to keep an eye on, per BR’s ranks, are the Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Charlotte Hornets.
