Detroit Pistons Reveal Cade Cunningham’s Injury Status vs Magic
For the first time during the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Detroit Pistons will miss their star guard, Cade Cunningham.
On Saturday night the Pistons will pay a visit to the Orlando Magic, and Cunningham will get the night off due to a left sacroiliac joint sprain.
On Thursday, the Pistons paid a visit to the Charlotte Hornets for the second time this season. As the two teams battled it out, Cunningham was helping his team put together a major comeback after being down by as many as 20 points.
After 36 minutes of action, Cunningham went down with what was being labeled as a hip injury. As the Pistons tied the game up in the end, forcing overtime, they ruled out Cunningham for the remainder of the matchup.
Unfortunately for Detroit, they couldn’t seal the deal in overtime. The Pistons came up short with a two-point loss. It was the second time this season the Pistons came up short against Charlotte.
After the game, Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff noted he didn’t have a definite update on Cunningham. As for the star guard himself, he mentioned he felt fine. While the injury doesn’t seem too severe, Cunningham is set to miss time for the first time this season.
Leading up to Thursday’s game, Cunningham was averaging 23 points per game on 45 percent shooting. He’s been putting up six threes per game, making 37 percent of his attempts.
In addition to his scoring, Cunningham has dished out nine assists per game while coming down with seven rebounds per game.
Following Thursday’s loss, the Pistons dropped to 7-10.
Last season, the Pistons played 20 games without Cunningham. In those matchups, they had just five wins. Overall, the Pistons hold a 22-86 record without their former first-overall pick.
Saturday’s game offers the Pistons an opportunity to see how they look without their top playmaker. It could be a solid opportunity for Jaden Ivey to handle full-time ball-handling duties.