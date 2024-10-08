Detroit Pistons Reveal Tobias Harris’ Playing Status vs. Suns
All was well for the Detroit Pistons over the weekend. After going through a public practice session on Saturday, the vibes were high heading into the Sunday night preseason opener against the Milwaukee Bucks.
However, there was one big question for Detroit as the preseason opener loomed: Will Tobias Harris debut for his second stint?
On Saturday, Harris was noticeably absent from scrimmage play. After the session, Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff confirmed that Harris was not dealing with a setback of any sort. He was given the afternoon off as a part of a rest plan.
At that point, Harris’ status for Sunday’s game was in question. The veteran forward showed up to the arena as scheduled, but he wouldn’t suit up and compete against the Bucks.
Shortly before the Pistons and the Bucks tipped off, Harris was ruled out. That time, it was due to an illness.
Tuesday marked an opportunity for Harris to get back on the floor and make his preseason debut with the Pistons. The team will host a matchup against the Phoenix Suns.
For the second game, Tobias Harris is not expected to play for the Pistons. According to Detroit Free Press's Omari Sankofa, J.B. Bickerstaff confirmed the veteran forward will have the night off.
Detroit looks forward to bringing the veteran back on for another run. Earlier in his career, Harris played 157 games for the Pistons. He averaged 17 points on 38 percent shooting from deep. Harris also produced five rebounds per game before getting traded to the Los Angeles Clippers in 2018.
The run with the Clippers didn’t last too long. Amid the 2018-2019 NBA season, Harris was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. After his contract expired in 2019, Harris re-signed with the Sixers on a five-year contract.
Over 378 games in Philadelphia, Harris produced 18 points per game on 37 percent shooting from three.
This past summer, Harris became a free agent and agreed to a two-year deal with the Pistons. He becomes a focal point of the team’s offense, as well as a veteran leader within the locker room.
