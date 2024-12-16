Detroit Pistons Rule Out Starter vs Miami Heat
Heading into their Monday night matchup against the Miami Heat, the Detroit Pistons anticipate playing without one of their starters as Tobias Harris has been ruled out for the contest.
According to the official NBA injury report, Harris is dealing with a right thumb sprain. He will miss a game for just the second time this season at home against Miami.
Last week, Harris was in the lineup when the Pistons paid a visit to the Boston Celtics after having a handful of days off. Harris checked in for 25 minutes. Late in the game, the veteran forward left the court with an apparent hand injury. He wouldn’t see the court for the remainder of the matchup.
When Harris left the game in Boston, he had produced nine points on 44 percent shooting from the field, along with eight rebounds and three assists. The Pistons went on to drop the matchup with a 24-point blowout loss against the defending champions.
This season, Harris appeared in 25 games for the Pistons. He’s been knocking down shots at a 45 percent clip. While attempting four threes per game, he’s averaging 34 percent. Harris is producing 14 points, seven rebounds, and two assists per game in his second stint with the Pistons.
Jalen Duren Returns to the Action
While the Pistons anticipated having Jalen Duren in the lineup against the Celtics initially, he was downgraded hours before the matchup. According to the injury report, Duren was dealing with a wrist injury.
In his place, the Pistons started Isaiah Stewart once again. When the Pistons went through practice following the loss to Boston, Duren’s playing status for the matchup against the Heat on Monday was in question. After the Pistons released their Sunday night report, it was clear Duren is on pace to return.
This season, Duren has appeared in 23 games. He’s started every matchup he’s been a part of, seeing the court for roughly 24 minutes per game.
On offense, Duren has been averaging just under nine points while making 68 percent of his shots from the field. From the charity stripe, Duren is averaging around three free throws per game, knocking them down at a 58 percent clip. He’s been dishing out two assists per outing.
Defensively, Duren has been good for about nine rebounds per game. He’s also averaging a little over one block per game.
The Pistons and the Heat are set to tip-off at 7 PM ET on Monday.