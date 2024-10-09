Detroit Pistons Shake Up Starting Lineup vs. Phoenix Suns
On Tuesday night, the Detroit Pistons returned to the floor to take on the Phoenix Suns for the first of two preseason matchups against the Western Conference contenders.
For the second game in a row, the Pistons were shorthanded, missing a key offseason addition. The veteran forward Tobias Harris started a streak of absences last Saturday when the Pistons held an open practice.
At the time, Harris received a scheduled day off from the head coach, J.B. Bickerstaff. The Pistons made it clear they are keeping the 32-year-old fresh throughout the preseason, so he’s healthy and ready to go for the opener later this month.
Unfortunately, Harris remained out for the Pistons’ preseason opener the following day. As they hosted the Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit rolled out a starting five that didn’t include Harris but featured another new addition in former Dallas Mavericks sharpshooter Tim Hardaway Jr.
When the Pistons met the Suns the Breslin Center for their second preseason game on Tuesday night, Harris remained out due to an illness. The starting five didn’t remain the same.
Instead of Hardaway, the Pistons brought in the other new addition, Malk Beasley, to join the starting five. He joined Simone Fontecchio, Jalen Duren, Jaden Ivey, and Cade Cunningham.
Beasley checked in for a little under 22 minutes against the Suns on Tuesday. From the field, he put up six shots. All but two of them came from beyond the arc. Beasley’s three-point shot wasn’t falling as he had hoped. He knocked down just one of his attempts. He finished the game with seven points.
Beyond scoring, Beasley collected two assists, three rebounds, and one steal. He had four fouls and turned the ball over twice.
Meanwhile, Hardaway struggled with his shot while coming off the bench. Checking in for 19 minutes, the veteran put up five shots from the field, all of which were from deep. Hardaway made just one of his attempts, scoring three points.
The Pistons’ starting five is clearly a work in progress. J.B. Bickerstaff is expected to have Harris in the mix once the seasoned veteran is able to return to the floor to make his debut.
As for the other forward spot, that seems to be a battle between Fontecchio, Beasley, and Hardaway for the time being.
