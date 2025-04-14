Detroit Pistons Sharpshooter Lands on Exclusive NBA List
Sunday’s season finale was a unique opportunity for Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley to notch two big accomplishments.
Simply playing placed Beasley on an exclusive NBA list, as he played all 82 games for the year. He also had a chance to maintain his lead as the league’s No. 1 three-point shooter. While Beasley was in first for a good portion of the day, he was later surpassed by Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards.
Still, the 82-game accomplishment is a big one. Beasley became one of 11 on Sunday.
NBA’s 82-Game Club
- Chris Paul
- Jalen Green
- Mikal Bridges
- Jarrett Allen
- Harrison Barnes
- Jaden McDaniels
- Julian Champagnie
- Bub Carrington
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker
- Malik Beasley
- Buddy Hield
via Bobby Marks, ESPN
Beasley accomplished 82 appearances for the first time in his career. During his third season, while with the Denver Nuggets, Beasley appeared in 81 games. A few years later, during the 2022-2023 season, Beasley played in 81 games total with two teams.
First, Beasley appeared in 55 games with the Utah Jazz. After getting traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, he appeared in 26 games.
Last year, Beasley competed in 79 games for the Milwaukee Bucks. After averaging 11 points on 41 percent shooting from three, he signed a deal with the Pistons in free agency. Beasley has been a major addition to the Pistons 2024-2025. Coming off of the bench for all but 18 of his appearances, Beasley averaged 16 points on 42 percent shooting from three.
When the Pistons fire up their playoff run this weekend, Beasley will have a key role for the team off the bench against the New York Knicks.