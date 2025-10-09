Detroit Pistons Won’t Face Multiple Bucks Starters on Thursday
For their second preseason matchup of the year, the Detroit Pistons are set to take on their division rival, the Milwaukee Bucks.
On the road, the Pistons won’t see a couple of key starters for Milwaukee, as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kyle Kuzma were ruled out early.
via @Eric_Nehm: Bucks coach Doc Rivers tells reporters that Kyle Kuzma will be out in addition to Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight. Rivers also said that they are still deciding who will be the fifth starter for Kuzma. The other four starters will remain the same from the preseason opener.
Kuzma’s setback is new. When the Bucks opened up their preseason against the Miami Heat on the road, the veteran forward checked in for 17 minutes. He accounted for 2 points, 8 rebounds, and 1 assist in the 103-93 victory for the Bucks.
Last season, the Pistons’ rival added Kuzma through a trade with the Washington Wizards. He appeared in 33 games for Milwaukee, shooting 46 percent from the field, scoring 14.5 points per game. This year, Kuzma is working on his first full run with the Bucks after spending the past four offseasons in Washington.
Antetokounmpo has had a slow start to the offseason. As the Bucks gathered for their training camp down in Miami, Antetokounmpo wasn’t around as he recovered from a case of COVID. Eventually, he joined the team and slowly worked his way back into the swing of the offseason.
When the Bucks opened up their preseason with a matchup against the Heat, Antetokounmpo was not a part of the action. He’ll continue getting some rest on Thursday night, as he looks ahead to a critical season.
Lately, Giannis has made headlines due to his reported offseason trade saga, which was kept under wraps for the most part. There have been reports making the rounds that suggest that Giannis had eyes on the New York Knicks. The Pistons have faced Giannis plenty of times over the year, so an exit for the Greek Freak would certainly shake up the division. For the time being, Giannis isn’t expected to go anywhere.
The Bucks and the Pistons will tip off at 8 PM ET. It will be the last meeting until November, when they battle it out on the 22nd for their first of four regular-season matchups.
